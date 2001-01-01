What is Dead Cells?
Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, Castlevania-inspired action-platformer, allowing you to explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle… assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers.
To beat the game, you’ll have to master 2D "souls-lite combat" with the ever-present threat of permadeath looming. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.
- RogueVania: Intense 2D action with the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath in a castle full of cuddly creatures.
- Souls-lite combat: Pattern-based bosses and minions, weapons and spells with unique gameplay. Roll roll roll your boat gently down the stream...
- Nonlinear progression: Unlock new levels with every death, take a new path. Tired of the stinking sewers? Why not take the ramparts?
- Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. A fine place for a holiday.